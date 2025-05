Naftomar Shipping & Trading, an owner of about 20 LPG and ammonia carriers on the water or under construction, continues its expansion push into product tankers with the acquisition of yet another vessel.

The Athens-based shipowner recently updated the fleet list on its website to include the 74,100-dwt Louloulight II (built 2012) — which had been previously trading as Flagship Willow under the management of Greek peer Prime Marine.