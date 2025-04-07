Greek entrepreneur Vyron Vasileiadis, a major player in port reception facility services, is expanding into shipowning with the acquisition of his first tanker.

“It has always been a dream of mine to enter shipping,” he told TradeWinds in an interview in his office at Piraeus Tower.

Vasileiadis, who has previously made investments through the Navig8 Group, said a key element in his decision to go into shipping was the advice and guidance provided by his brother-in-law, Paris Kassidokostas-Latsis — a principal of shipping heavyweight Latsco.