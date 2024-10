A small clean tanker reported damage after suffering three attacks with unmanned aerial vehicles in the Red Sea.

According to the UK Maritime Trade Operations, one unknown projectile hit the unidentified ship as it was sailing close to the Eritrean coast at 00:10 GMT, 70 nautical miles (81 km) south-west of the Houthi-controlled port of Hodeidah.

Maritime intelligence firm Diaplous said that the projectile was likely an aerial drone that struck the ship’s bridge, causing “light damage”.