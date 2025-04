Venergy Maritime, a new outfit set up by Piraeus maritime entrepreneur Vyron Vasileiadis, has acquired its second modern MR tanker in quick succession from the same source as the first one.

Shipbroking sources identify the Greek company as the buyer of the 50,000-dwt PS Atene (built 2018) — a ship currently under Premuda management.

Managers at the Italian company confirmed that the Hyundai Mipo-built ship is being sold to a third party for $37.3m,