The scale of Greek tanker involvement in hauling Russian oil has returned to levels not seen since before the price cap was imposed last year by the G7 group of nations, according to new figures.

Greek operators handled about 40% of Russian crude cargoes before the 5 December ban on seaborne crude imports by the European Union — a level reached again for the first time in March, said data analyst Vortexa.

Russian crude seaborne exports and Greece shipping’s involvement in the trades slumped in the immediate aftermath of the ban and price cap as operators digested the implications of the measures.