New Shipping has likely become the third Greek ship owner this year to sell a vintage VLCC at a lucrative price.

Several brokers in Athens, Piraeus and the US relate that the Piraeus-based company is offloading the Japanese-built 300,000-dwt New Naxos (built 2003) to undisclosed owners.

Reported prices vary from $31.5m to about $33.5m, depending on the broker.

Even the lowest figure in that price range would represent a good return for New Shipping’s owner Adam Polemis.