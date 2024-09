Two months after doubling his money on an MR tanker purchased three years ago, Greek owner Athanassios Kossidas has made an even bigger profit on the sale of a similar vessel.

According to multiple market sources, his Athens-based Aerio Shipmanagement clinched a $24m deal to divest the 47,400-dwt Fos Power (built 2007).

Kossidas acquired the ship in May 2021 for just $9.7m.