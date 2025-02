Centrofin Management, a company controlled by Greek owner Dimitris Procopiou, is being tied to an LR2 tanker pair being sold by Hellenic peer Enesel.

TradeWinds reported on Monday that Enesel was selling the 113,800-dwt Kavafis (built 2023) and Elytis (built 2024) to undisclosed Hellenic interests for up to $143.5m in total.

Broking sources in Athens are now identifying Centrofin as the buyer.