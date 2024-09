Traditional London Greek outfit CM Lemos has returned to one of its favourite Japanese yards to order suezmax newbuildings for its already modern fleet.

CM Lemos’ Greek management affiliate Nereus Shipping revealed on its website that it has ordered three 158,600-dwt crude tankers due for delivery in 2027.

Managers contacted by TradeWinds specified that the order was at Japan Marine United (JMU)’s Tsu shipyard.