Traditional Greek owner Neda Maritime Agency shook out its oldest tanker in what continues to be a slow and illiquid secondhand market for large crude and product carriers.

The deal concerns the scrubber-fitted, 109,300-dwt LR2 Suvretta (built 2008), which market sources say the Lykiardopulo family company has sold for $31m or $31.5m.

According to VesselsValue, this is the first LR2 sold since late November, when Greece’s Halkidon Shipping divested the 112,700-dwt Elli (built 2010).