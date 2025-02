Greece’s IMS has conjured up a lucrative asset sale involving a rare example of an older eco tanker.

Brokers said the Marios Gialozoglou-led company found an undisclosed buyer for the 106,000-dwt aframax Nemo (built 2008) for a very firm $37.5m.

The price compares to a valuation of the Japanese-built ship by VesselsValue at $31.5m.