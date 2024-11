Naftomar Shipping & Trading, an Athens-based gas carrier firm that has started rebuilding a tanker fleet two years ago, has emerged as the new owner of a product carrier recently sold by Zodiac.

TradeWinds already reported about the 74,500-dwt Fulham Road (built 2013) having been sold by Zodiac to unnamed Greek interests for $44.6m.

Several shipping data banks are now showing the vessel as part of the Naftomar fleet under its new name of Louloulight.