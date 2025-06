Just as it is about to wrap up the delivery of three suezmax newbuildings it ordered in China over the past two years, Greek owner Polembros Shipping replenishes its orderbook with a series of LR2 product carriers.

A Polembros spokesperson confirmed to TradeWinds that clients of the Athens-based company booked four 115,000-dwt tankers at Zhoushan Changhong Shipyard.

They will be conventionally fuelled and are due for early delivery, in the second half of 2026.