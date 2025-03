Greece’s Transmed Shipping has reportedly offloaded its two oldest tankers at a considerable profit, compared with what it paid to buy them from Teekay companies several years ago.

If confirmed, the transaction would replicate a deal pulled off by the Mylonas family-controlled company late last year.

Clarksons said in its latest weekly report that clients of Transmed raised $45m from an en-bloc sale of two suezmaxes: the 151,800-dwt Zeno I (built 2003) and 159,100-dwt Onisilos (built 2004).