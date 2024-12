Transmed, a Greece and Cyprus-based owner of about two dozen bulkers and tankers, is reportedly concluding a rare suezmax sale at a price suggesting rapidly declining values in the sector.

According to Clarksons’ latest weekly report, the company is in the process of divesting the 165,200-dwt Evagoras (built 2003) to undisclosed interests for about $25m.

Managers at the low-profile player company did not respond to a request for comment.