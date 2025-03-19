Velos Tankers is buying its first vessels in nearly three years, likely marking a fresh expansion drive for the product carrier specialist led by Paschalis Diamantidis.

Market sources relate the Athens-based company is spending $19m on the 46,000-dwt Challenge Procyon (built 2011) — a vessel currently with Japan’s Kyoei Tanker.

The deal comes hot on the heels of Velos acquiring another, somewhat smaller, product carrier that has already joined its fleet — the 36,700-dwt MR1 Easterly Sirius (renamed Velos Rubini, built 2010).