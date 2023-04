Greek shipowner Evalend Shipping has finally put pen to paper and ordered two suezmax tanker newbuildings at Hyundai Samho Heavy Industries.

Shipbuilding sources said Evalend was the “African shipper” that ordered the two crude carriers that HD Korea Shipbuilding & Offshore Engineering (HD KSOE) disclosed on 13 April.

The company is said to hold an option to upgrade the newbuildings to dual-fuelled ships. However, it has not decided on the fuel type yet.