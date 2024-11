Laskaridis Shipping, a traditional bulker and reefer firm controlled by outspoken Greek owner Panos Laskaridis, is making its most significant investment in the tanker sector yet, pouncing on MR2 resale tonnage being built in China.

Market sources in Athens and China are tying Laskaridis management firm Lavinia Corp to a pair of methanol-ready product carriers at Zhoushan Changhong Shipyard. No price details are available.