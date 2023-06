Two dominant Greek shipping names are in talks with shipyards in China for VLCC newbuildings.

Shipbuilding sources said George Procopiou’s Dynacom Tankers Management and Evangelos Marinakis’ Capital Maritime & Trading are in discussions with Chinese shipyards for up to four VLCC newbuildings each.

Dynacom is said to be discussing an order for four conventional-fuelled 320,000-dwt crude carriers with privately owned New Times Shipbuilding, to be delivered between late 2026 and 2027.