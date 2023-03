With VLCC spot fixtures reported at around $100,000 per day, it is not unusual to see vessels close to the 20-year age mark changing hands at prices considered outlandish just a few months ago.

Greek shipowners with the guts, good sense or just sheer luck to have bought such tankers during the lean years before the war in Ukraine, continue making a killing selling them in the secondhand market.

The Embiricos family is tied to yet another, highly lucrative, sale.