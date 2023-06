Greek shipowners have dominated tanker sales so far this year in a sale and purchase (S&P) market that has softened in the past three months.

Greece’s Xclusiv Shipbrokers said high secondhand values and lucrative charter rates have inhibited companies’ willingness to do deals after a busy start to 2023.

The Athens shop has logged 159 sales in the second quarter, almost 30% down compared to the first three months.