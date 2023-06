Greek owners are set to keep ordering the lion’s share of new tankers as fleet renewal needs mount.

That is the view of French shipbroker BRS Group, which has logged 105 ships contracted by Greeks out of a tanker newbuilding slate of 333 vessels.

More than half of these orders have been placed in 2023. Tanker newbuilding contracts are up 150% so far year-on-year, the Paris shop said.