A Greek suezmax tanker has imported Ghana’s first Angolan crude.

Tracking data showed the 165,000-dwt Nicolaos (built 2010), operated by Andriaki Shipping, loaded 500,000 barrels of Palanca oil on 25 April as shipments resumed to the new Sentuo refinery.

The 120,000-barrel-per-day plant had paused imports for six months after being commissioned last year.