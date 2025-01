Greek shipowner Avin International has been fined a total of $4.62m after two crew members admitted concealing pollution offences off the US.

The company and its Kriti Ruby Special Maritime Enterprises operating unit pleaded guilty to violating pollution legislation, falsifying records and obstruction of justice.

The charges arose from two port calls by the 50,350-dwt MR tanker Kriti Ruby (built 2008) in 2022.