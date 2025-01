Two major Greek shipowners have fixed out LR2 product tanker newbuildings ahead of delivery, brokers say.

Atlas Maritime has chartered the 115,100-dwt Stavanger Star (built 2025) to Trafigura on a potential two-year deal, brokers report.

At the same time, Chandris (Hellas) has chartered a dual-fuel vessel currently under construction at GSI Nansha shipyard in China to Total ahead of its 2026 completion, according to broker reports.