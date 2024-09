An Athens tanker player that rarely makes headlines has made the first in what has the potential to develop into a string of lucrative divestments.

Petrochem General Management achieved a considerable profit by flipping a 17-year-old MR2 at a 38% premium compared with the price it paid Ridgebury Tankers for it about two years ago.

The ship in question is the 50,000-dwt Sea La Vie (built 2007), which several brokers report this week as changing hands for $24.85m.