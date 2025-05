An "unusual" export cargo is currently heading from Abu Dhabi on a Greek product tanker.

Oil consultancy Kpler's tracking data showed the 114,000-dwt Ninemia (built 2024) en route to Pengerang in Malaysia with low-sulphur straight-run fuel oil (LSSRFO) on board.

The 112,000-dwt cargo was lifted from Adnoc's Ruwais refinery on 3 May, marking the first such shipment in a year.