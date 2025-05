Fresh from acquiring a pair of small LPG carriers, Waruna Nusa Sentana has completed its first tanker acquisition in more than a year.

Shipping data banks show the Jakarta-based company, which is one of Indonesia’s biggest ship owners, as new manager of the 38,500-dwt Phoenix AN (built 2005).

The vessel had been so far in the fleet of Greek company Ancora Investment Trust, which divested the tanker at exactly the same price it paid to acquire it 13 years ago.