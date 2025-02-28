Greek shipping players have jumped at the chance to lift price cap-compliant Russian oil, data from Vortexa shows.

The volume of Russian crude being carried on Greek-operated aframax tankers has jumped to a 12-month high, with Russia appearing to offer discounted oil to buyers in India and Turkey, said Mary Melton, senior freight analyst at the trade analytics company.

“When looking at the profile of some of the Greek-operated vessels which lifted Russian crude since 10 January, the wide range of operators is surprising,” Melton said.