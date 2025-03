Gulf Navigation has gained shareholder approval to buy over Brooge Energy through a combination of cash, newly issued shares and mandatory convertible bonds (MCBs).

The company will pay Brooge Energy AED460m ($125.26m) in cash. At the same time it will issue 358,841,476 new shares and MCBs worth AED 2.34bn to Brooge Energy, both at AED 1.25 per share with a one-year lockup period, and issue MCBs worth AED 500mn at AED 1.10