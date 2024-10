Gunvor Group boss Torbjorn Tornqvist is not worried about the impact of the widening Middle East crisis on crude supply.

The trader and charterer’s chairman and founder told a conference in Fujairah, United Arab Emirates, that he is confident oil will still flow despite Israel extending its campaign against its enemies in Lebanon and Yemen.

Bloomberg cited Tornqvist as saying that it appears the market is “more focused on concerns about the lack of growth in oil demand”.