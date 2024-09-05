South America’s second-smallest country is rising as an oil industry power, and that is increasing Guyana’s role in tanker markets.

Among the signs of Guyana’s rising impact on crude tanker markets, the Baltic Exchange recently started an index tracking suezmax rates on the voyage from the country to the Amsterdam-Rotterdam-Antwerp region known as ARA.

But bigger VLCCs are also getting in on the game during part of the year, as Stifel analyst Benjamin Nolan said in a note on tanker market seasonality.