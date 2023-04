Germany’s Reederei H Vogemann has exited the tanker sector with the sale of two MR product carriers.

European brokers have reported the shipowner offloading a pair of MR1s built at China State Shipbuilding Corp in China.

The 38,300-dwt Voge Dignity and Voge Trust (both built 2009) have gone to unknown interests for $19m each.

One broker said this was not “a bad price at all” for nearly 15-year-old Chinese-built vessels.