Oslo-listed product tanker owner Hafnia is celebrating another record quarter in strong freight markets.

The BW Group company said net earnings of $256.5m to 31 March constituted its best first three months of a year ever.

The figure jumped from $21.3m a year ago, as revenue surged to $597m from $267m.

The shipowner has now racked up nearly $1bn in earnings in the last 12 months.