Hafnia says it is the buyer of two MR tankers sold by Swedish owners.

The BW-backed, Oslo-listed product carrier giant said last week it was adding to its fleet with secondhand buys, but did not give details.

Now the company has told TradeWinds the vessels are the 49,700-dwt Wisby Atlantic and Wisby Pacific (both built 2017), formerly jointly owned by Sweden’s Rederi AB Gotland and Wisby Tankers.