Singapore owner Hafnia is said to have sold a 13-year-old product tanker for only slightly less than it paid for the ship in 2013.

Brokers quoted a price of $31m for the 50,000-dwt Hafnia Andromeda (built 2011), which Hafnia bought from Denmark’s Lauritzen Bulkers for $30.9m.

VesselsValue assesses the ship as worth $29m, up from $26m two years ago.