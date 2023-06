Hafnia has ordered up to four methanol dual-fuel MR tanker newbuildings at its favoured Chinese shipbuilder, Guangzhou Shipyard International (GSI).

Newbuilding sources said the product tanker owner has commissioned two firm vessels with an option for two more.

They are believed to be Hafnia’s first methanol dual-fuel ships.

TradeWinds has learned that the two firm vessels have been booked against charter contracts from oil major TotalEnergies.