Hafnia chief executive Mikael Skov has sold nearly $16m of the company’s shares in less than a month.

The latest disposal saw the Danish boss offload 1.36m shares granted as options for a total of NOK 79.25m ($7.62m).

The deal followed a sale worth $8m on 7 March.

The price was NOK 58.37 per share, against a trading price of NOK 59.60 in Oslo on Friday morning

Skov was handed options for 595,000 shares on 23 March.