BW Group product tanker giant Hafnia believes tougher sanctions on shadow fleet ships will boost crude tanker rates and reduce competition for its vessels in clean trades after a tougher end to 2024.

The US and Oslo-listed shipowner posted net profit of $79.6m in the fourth quarter, a big drop from $176.4m a year earlier.

Revenue from its operated fleet of 115 owned and chartered-in ships sank to $352.8m,