Singapore’s Hafnia has offloaded two more ageing LR1 product carriers.

European brokers said the Oslo-listed tanker giant has sold two Chinese-built vessels for more than $23m each.

They are the 77,000-dwt Hafnia Danube and Hafnia Hudson (both built 2007).

Hafnia confirmed the sales to TradeWinds.

UK valuation platform VesselsValue assesses the tankers as worth $22.5m, up from just $13m a year ago.