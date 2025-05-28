Owners and charterers are prioritising flexibility in vessel charters across tanker, bulker and boxship markets, German shipbroker Hanse Bereederung believes.

The Columbia Group-owned shop has identified new trends in the charter sector, with adaptability and agility in the type and length of voyages giving players an advantage.

Hanse Bereederung chartering director Alex Karydis said that with markets shaped by geopolitical tensions, evolving regulations and changing trade flows, companies that remain flexible and focused on environmental, social and governance performance are best placed to succeed.