Hanwha Ocean has secured a newbuilding contract for two VLCCs worth KRW 378.4bn ($257m), or $128.5m each.

The South Korean shipbuilder announced on Tuesday that a company from “Oceania” ordered the 320,000-dwt pair for delivery in May 2027.

While it did not disclose the company’s identity, brokers named Greek shipowner Evangelos Marinakis’ Capital Group as behind the order.