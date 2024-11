Harry Vafias shipowning venture C3is has logged a bigger profit in the third quarter, thanks to financial gains and stronger tanker rates.

The Nasdaq-listed bulker and aframax tanker owner said net profit from the debt-free fleet of four ships was $5.1m, up from $3.3m a year ago.

The three handysize dry bulk carriers are on short-term time charters, while the aframax operates in the spot market.