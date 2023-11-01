Alternative investment platform Hayfin Capital Management has emerged as the buyer behind a newbuilding order for a pair of suezmax crude tankers at HD Korea Shipbuilding & Offshore Engineering.

The South Korean yard group announced earlier this week a contract win for two vessels from an “Oceanian shipper” worth KRW 231.8bn ($171m).

Andreas Povlsen, managing director and head of maritime at Hayfin Capital, confirmed his company was behind the contract for an initial pair of 158,000-dwt tankers with options for another two.