HD Korea Shipbuilding & Offshore Engineering (HD KSOE) has announced a KRW 349bn ($254.3m) contract for two 300,000-dwt crude carrier newbuildings.

It said the VLCCs, ordered by a shipping company based in Asia, would be built at HD Hyundai Samho.

The Mokpo-based yard is scheduled to deliver the pair of crude carriers by the second half of 2027.