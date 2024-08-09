Analysts believe strong shipping markets will ensure Euronav’s massive newbuilding programme is fully funded.

The Belgian shipowner, which is gearing up to be rebranded CMB-Tech said in its second quarter results that $2.7bn remains to be paid for 50 newbuildings including tankers, bulkers and container ships.

Investment bank Clarksons Securities said that despite increasing time-charter coverage, the Saverys family company remains dependent on crude tanker and dry bulk markets, as most earnings days remain open.