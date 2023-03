Tanker and bulker manager Heidmar is going public in the US through a merger with a special-purpose acquisition company (Spac).

The Athens-headquartered shipping pools player said it will seek to raise $55m through the combination with Home Plate Acquisition Corp, which is listed on the Nasdaq exchange in New York.

The cash raise will allow the group to expand into technical management and shipbroking, as well as developing its bulker interests.