Greece and UK-based pools player and ship manager Heidmar has outlined its expansion plans ahead of a Nasdaq-listing in the US.

The Pankaj Khanna-led operation believes it will boost the fleet from 60 ships now to at least 82 this year, as it adds more bulkers to the existing tanker roster.

The company announced on Monday a merger with blank-cheque company Home Plate Acquisition Corp that will see it take over the listing of its new partner.