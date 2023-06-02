The trade in Russian oil represents a lucrative opportunity for risk-taking shipping entrepreneurs similar to the Somali piracy crisis more than a decade ago, a director of a major new tanker owner claims.

Karl Martin Nygaard, chief strategy officer of Fractal Shipping, told TradeWinds’ sister publication Dagens Naeringsliv (DN) that freight premiums available for hauling Russian crude will disappear as more players enter the market.

From a start-up in Geneva in 2022, Fractal has become a key player in hauling Russian oil, and its vessels are seen by analysts as part of the “shadow fleet” of ageing vessels with opaque ownership structures.