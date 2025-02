Values of elderly VLCCs are continuing to be talked up as mainstream markets look set to gain from the prospect of more Iranian sanctions.

The latest deal reported by European brokers is that of the 306,000-dwt Princess Alexia (built 2004), which is said to have been offloaded at either $37m or $39m, to Taiwanese interests.

But Greek owner Hellenic Tankers told TradeWinds the reports are untrue and the vessel has not been sold.